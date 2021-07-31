The Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, carried out sensitisation on Hepatitis and screening of residents of Okuru-Ama community in Port Harcourt City local government area of the State, as part of activities marking the World’s Hepatitis Day.

Speaking during the exercise, President of the Club, Chinwe Ekong Asanga, said the screening was imperative, as a lot of people may not even know that they have the disease, in order to seek treatment.

Asanga said the Club targets at least 200 people in the community for screening and any case found would be referred to one of the government hospitals for immediate commencement of treatment.

The Rotary Club president said: “Today is World’s Hepatitis Day and as part of our seven areas of interest which include disease prevention and treatment, we came to Okuru Ama community to ensure the people here are healthy.

“We have a lot of other health projects and programmes we carry out for communities within our jurisdiction. We have health projects such as safe motherhood, eye camp, malaria prevention and treatment.

“We are planning to carry out prostrate screening for men before the end of the year. We do needs assessments before embarking on these projects.”

Speaking also, the deputy director, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Alali Dan-Jumbo, said transmission of Hepatitis was faster than that of HIV, hence screening was important.

Dan-Jumbo sensitised the people on the causes and prevention of Hepatitis, which he said include sharing of unsterilised blades and needles, blood transfusion, sexually transmitted and through mother-to-child.

“Hepatitis is a liver disease. There are different types such as Hepatitis A, B and C. However, the most deadly is Hepatitis B and C.

“Hepatitis has no cure but there are treatments for it, that is why we have always say that prevention is better than cure. Hepatitis B destroys the liver faster unlike Hepatitis C that takes time before destruction.”