Tributes from all over the world have continued to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable achievement of reaching 70 years on the throne. Over the weekend, it was indeed a pleasant sight to behold as the Queen took measured steps to her seat in the royal box, her face beaming with smiles during her Platinum Jubilee celebration. Huge roars from the crowds and continued applause could be heard as the 96-year-old was celebrated in Windsor as the United Kingdom acknowledged her over seven decades of service.

Very much in tune with the splendor of the jamboree, the Queen arrived inside one of the events of the platinum celebration in spectacular fashion in the back of a Range Rover. She looked quite splendid as she donned a light blue outfit paired with a grey shawl and her signature pearl earrings. Her Majesty sat near Prince Edward, her youngest child, smiling widely throughout the 90-minute-long event, which led viewers on a journey through the past five centuries, while paying a particular tribute to the sovereign’s love for horses.

I am a staunch royalist through and through and have always been enthralled with Queen Elizabeth II. In the past few years, many British royal family members – such as Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, and Kate Middleton – have taken up the mantle and become extremely popular. However, none of that compares to the sheer amount of confidence and admiration that the British public, the Commonwealth and many around the world have for Queen Elizabeth II.

Her tenacity displayed during patchy years in the 80s and 90s went on to solidify her claim as one of the greatest of British monarchs in history. Although she hardly ever granted interviews throughout her 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth II never let her people down when it comes to communicating heartfelt emotions. These, and many others, are some of the reasons why the Queen is beloved by millions across the world.

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair, London her father ascended the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive. When her father died in February 1952, Elizabeth—then 25 years old—became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries as well as Head of the Commonwealth.

In November 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until Philip’s death in 2021. They had four children. Queen Elizabeth II has reigned as a constitutional monarch through major political changes such as the Troubles in Northern Ireland, decolonization, the accession to the European Communities and withdrawal from the European Union.

Going down memory lane, the Queen has a place in the history of Nigeria. In January 1956, the Queen graced the shores of Nigeria spending about 20 days. Expectedly, her visit was received with lots of pomp, fanfare and royal services. She was picked from the airport in a Rolls Royce that was said to be owned by Sir Phillip Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of Emeka who was one of the richest men in the country as at the time. She was also credited to have adopted and sponsored a 10-year-old leper. The Associated Press (AP) at the time reported that “Queen Elizabeth mingled with hundreds of lepers today and found them all cheerful.”

Her second visit to Nigeria was in December 2003. It was her first state visit since Nigeria won her independence from Britain. During her four – day stay, the Queen formally opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Abuja, which brought together heads of state and government from 52 mainly former British countries. Recall that Nigeria hosted the four-day summit only four years after being readmitted to the Commonwealth following its 1999 expulsion when it was under military rule.

Queen Elizabeth II holds the record of being Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Her first milestone came in 2002, when she celebrated 50 years on the throne. This was followed by her Diamond and Sapphire Jubilee celebrations in 2012 and 2017 respectively. In terms of longevity on the throne, she beats her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, England’s second longest reigning monarch. It speaks volumes for a monarch to be regarded in the same light and even better than Queen Victoria.

As Queen for the past 70 years, she has made a number of impacts and achievements. During WWII it was a well-known fact that she boosted the morale of Britain during the war. With the outbreak of the war in 1939, the Queen who was then a princess was able to lift up the spirits of children all across the nation. She periodically made radio broadcasts during the war in a bid to bring joy to her people. The first of such radio broadcasts came via the BBC in a program called “Children’s Hour.” As WWII heated up, she served as a mechanic and then a driver in the women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service. Her bravery in the face of adversity was unmatched in her royal family.

Over the years, she has consistently made the monarchy relevant to the ideals and aspirations of the newer generations on social media. For example, she has kept up with the trends of the fast-changing internet environment. In 1997, she launched a website that details the charitable activities and works of the royal family.

In order to show her support of digital communication platforms, she made her first tweet in 2014. Five years later, in March 2019, the Queen made her first Instagram post during her visit to the British Science Museum, London. She has indeed always been a fan of healthy communication via tech tools. As far back as 1976, the Queen became the first monarch (also one of the first people in the world) to send an e-mail.

She has also been instrumental in helping pass the Crown Act of 2013. Up until 2013, the succession to the English crown heavily favored princes over princesses. What this meant was that princes were closer in line to the throne than their older sisters. However, this all changed when the British Parliament enacted the Crown Act in 2013. The act states that succession will be dissociated from the gender of those in line to the throne.

This was a very empowering thing to do, and the Queen made sure that the act got passed. By so doing she championed gender equality and equality of opportunities in her country. For example, the Queen’s great-grand child Princess Charlotte (the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton) is closer in line to the English throne than her younger brother Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II is the third longest-reigning monarch behind Louis XIV of France who ruled for 72 years 110 days i.e. 14 May 1643 – 1 September 1715 and Bhumibol Adulyade (Rama IX) of Thailand who ruled for 70 years, 126 days i.e. 9 June 1946 – 13 October 2016. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth is set to overtake Bhumibol Adulyade (Rama IX) of Thailand, having ruled for 70 years, 100 days and counting. She is thus the incumbent longest reigning monarch.

As for Nigerians, she is no longer our queen officially, but in a sense, Elizabeth II transcends national borders. She is the world’s queen, whose example these seven decades is matchless, and whose value in our turbulent times is more evident than ever. During her years on the throne, she has consistently championed the best human virtues: faith in God, love of country and commitment to duty. It would be difficult to find a finer living example of humanity than this British monarch.

Her Majesty has been a truly remarkable Global figure who has been true to her word, shown pristine service with loyalty that is undaunting and unswerving, even in the face of sadness and tragedy. She has been by the side of her subjects and members of the Commonwealth for 70 years – through good times and bad.

As one of the greatest living Monarchs of all time celebrates the significant milestone of 70 years of her reign on the throne, I feel honoured to be able to mark this momentous occasion by extending mywell-wishes to Her Majesty.

As I curtsey for Her Majesty, members of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, I am moved to say… “Wow, Jubilee’ve It’s Her Platinum Already?”