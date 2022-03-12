Amid worrisome statistics that about 36 million Nigerians are suffering from kidney related diseases, a Nephrologist has urged Nigerians to stop taking herbal medication and pain reliever drugs without prescription, saying they can lead to kidney failure.

Professor of medicine, consultant physician and Nephrologist, College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Oluwatoyin Amira who disclosed this, at a sensitization campaign on World Kidney Day organized by LUTH in partnership with pharmaceutical companies, said herbal medication, pain reliever drugs, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, protein in the urine are some of the major risk factors of kidney disease in Nigeria.

Amira told LEADERSHIP Weekend that treatment of kidney disease is very expensive hence the need to prevent it at all cost.

She said a session of dialysis cost between N27,000 and N40,000 adding that a kidney patient needs dialysis three times a week.

On the other hand, kidney transplantation, which is the best option, costs between N10 million to N12 million, Amira said, adding that prevention is the way to go, as not all Nigerians can afford that.

She said the prevalent rate of kidney disease in the community ranges between 10 per cent and 18 per cent, adding that with a population of over 200 million, about 36 million Nigerians are suffering from one form of kidney disease or the other.

Themed: “Bridging the knowledge gap”, the nephrologist said World Kidney Day is set aside to create awareness on the condition, adding that kidney disease can be prevented with healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, drinking lots of water, avoiding fatty foods, physically active, avoid herbal drugs, avoid pain killer drugs, and routine medical checkup, at least once in a year.

For those who are hypertensive and diabetic, she urged them to take their treatments seriously, to avoid kidney disease.

Amira said kidney disease can be detected early with urine and blood tests. “Early kidney damage can be detected with a urine test. If we start the treatment early, the patient can live a normal life without the kidney failing,” she added.

