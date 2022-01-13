Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a traditional healer, Prince Tom to life imprisonment over two counts of defilement and kidnapping.

The convict, who was arraigned before the court for the offences by the state government, was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor inside Osmak Hotel in the Mushin area of the state by the judge.

While delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Soladoye described the 35-year-old Herbalist as a toxic being whose attitude even in the dock is wicked and deathly.

The judge held, “Given all evidence presented in court, I am convinced that the accused is guilty of these two counts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she decided on the evidence of the first prosecution witness, who happened to be the victim had remained constant, and it is the fact, because it is an actual narration of what happened, and remains unshaken even during cross-examination.

Justice Soladoye further noted that the victim’s evidence was also supported by the evidence of a second prosecution witness, who happened to be the victim’s mother as well as all the other witnesses.

The judge then warned parents not to trust their children with people whom they don’t know anything about and not to trust strangers with their children.

She then sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for count one and life imprisonment for count two. The sentence is to run concurrently.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her testimony, the 17-year-old victim had told the court that she was a 15-year-old senior secondary school student when Tom had come to her home on December 10, 2019, with a member of her family’s church.