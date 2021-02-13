By ENYO ATI |

Access More With Stanel, the most anticipated event of 2021 in the southeast, is scheduled to hold on the 12th-14th of February. The 3-day business and lifestyle fair, taking place in Awka, Anambra State at the Stanel Dome, is a collaboration between Stanel Group and Access Bank.

The eventful weekend will begin with SME Masterclasses under the tutelage of Nigeria’s biggest and brightest business minds and authorities on the 12th Friday by 9am. The event will continue on the 13th and conclude 14th with a two – day Live Concert with A-list artists from the Nigerian music industry holding at 6pm on both days.

This event is set to create a platform where individuals and business owners can come network, learn, interact, relax and sell. Grand Patron of ACCESS MORE WITH STANEL, HRM Nnaemeka Achebe, THE OBI OF ONITSHA, is listed as a keynote speaker alongside reputable names as Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Herbert Wigwe, CEO/GMD Access Bank, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Founder President Coscharis Motors, Dr Allen Onyeama, CEO Air Peace Airlines and Prof Obiageli Lilian Orogbu – CEO Kemapo Management Consulting Group.

A-List artistes, Patoranking, Flavour, Teni, Akpororo, Kcee, Funnybone & others, are slated to perform at the 2-day concert. The annual event, previously held in December 2019, was a one-day holistic event that connected SMEs to a wider range of clientele, facilitating them for positive growth.