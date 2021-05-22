It all started a fortnight ago, on Thursday 13th of May, 2021 when some gunmen while on a motorcycle attacked Mr Mhile Manasseh of Utsua Daa village, Bali local government area of Taraba State at about 11:30 pm.

Sadly, Manasseh was killed by the gunmen while his friend Mr Daniel Mlam who was with him narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries. He survived after he was taken to a hospital in Bali for treatment.

The gunmen were identified by the victims at the spot as indigenes of the state. Sadly, the gunmen proceeded to Tyokyaa Tyolumun, a nearby Tiv village and launched another attack killing nine people at about 3:00 am the next day.

At the moment, two new births were recorded in Taraba internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the Bali local government area of Taraba State.

This is even as over 3000 IDPs are currently taking refuge in different camps in Bali following attacks on some villages in the area by suspected Fulani herders.

During a visit to the camp, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that two women delivered newborn babies in two out of the four IDPs camps. Children and women were also seen getting malnourished and in dire need of food and shelter.

The two women who delivered on Sunday and Monday respectively, in the camps. While speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend seek medical help for themselves and their new babies.

In separate interviews with our correspondent who visited the four camps in the local government, the women said they hadn’t been feeling well since they delivered their babies.

One of the women, Mrs Wuese Terlumun told our correspondent that she developed high blood pressure following the killing of four members of her family by herdsmen on Thursday in Utsua Daa village.

“I was home when my sister-in-law broke the news of the killing of four members of our family by Fulani herdsmen while working on the farm. The news shocked me, and I developed high blood pressure instantly. I was subsequently given local herbs to lower the blood pressure.

“We then proceeded on a long journey of nearly 40 kilometers. We slept in the bushes for two days and arrived at the camp on Saturday afternoon. I started labour that same day and delivered on Sunday morning of a baby girl.

“The baby has been crying all day, and I don’t know what the problem is. My husband got paracetamol from a nearby medicine store for her, but she has not stopped crying,” she said.

The 24-year-old woman who said she was not feeling well, called for help in tackling some of the medical challenges, food and shelter challenges confronting them, saying most of them do sleep in the open and uncompleted buildings.

Another woman, Mrs Nancy Agbe who gave birth on Saturday also lamented the challenges facing them in the camp but noted that she was leaving the camp for Jalingo on the invitation of her uncle who works in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

‘’We need help, we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians as well as philanthropists to give us succor,’’ said an IDP Martha Solomon.

Solomon noted that life has been unbearable for them since the incident.

The chief of Tiv in Bali (Ter Bali) Chief David Gbaa LEADERSHIP Weekend alleged that the Fulani herders who coordinated the killings of Tiv people during the recent attack hail from Bali local government area of the state.

Gbaa said the coordinated attacks by the gunmen had so far led to the death of 65 Tiv farmers within Bali local government area. He said the deceased have been identified by their names by their family members.

“During the recent attack a total of 65 persons were killed in the coordinated attacks by the Fulani on Tiv farmers here in Bali, we also have the list of villages and families of the thousands of people that have been displaced from their villages and are currently camping here in Bali town.

Zaki David Gbaa while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend said 65 people, mainly his subjects, were killed by the Fulani herdsmen between Thursday and Saturday last week.

Gbaa while presenting the list of those killed by herdsmen to the chairman of Bali Local Government Council, Prince Musa Mahmud for onward presentation to governor Darius Ishaku said 49 of those killed in Bornon Kurku were yet to be buried.

According to him, “My heart bleeds! Corpses of 49 of my subjects killed in Bornon Kurku are yet to be buried. As I speak, their corpses are being eaten by birds in the area.

“The security of the area is not guaranteed for my people to go back to their ancestral home. So, I am appealing to you, the chairman, to provide security to enable us to go to Bornon Kurku and bury our relations.

“It is unfortunate that the problem started in Benue State where some Fulani people were killed by hoodlums and the Fulanis in Bali Local Government Area in Taraba started killing my people.

“We are not from Benue State and we know nothing about the killing of Fulanis in Katsina-Ala Local Government in faraway Benue State as being alleged. So, why are we being killed for something we know nothing about?

“We are indigenous to this state, but the treatment being meted on us is not a reflection of our status. We are being treated like settlers and second-class citizens. The Taraba State Government should work towards helping us to build confidence that we can be protected as well.

“This is rainy reason and nearly 10,000 people, mainly farmers, have been displaced. This is an omen of an impending hunger.”

The chairman of Bali Local Government Council, Prince Musa Mahmud said 38 Tiv people were killed in the crisis in Taraba and nine Fulanis were earlier murdered in Benue which sparked off the crisis in the Local Government.

The council chairman appealed to both Tiv and Fulani people to forgive one another and embrace peace.

While pledging to ensure that those killed are buried, the chairman said efforts were on to provide food to the displaced across four camps in Bali.

“I have initiated a peace move between the two ethnic groups and soon all those displaced will return to their homes to continue with their normal lives.

“I have visited the Fulani man whose children were killed in Benue State and I am here with the Tiv Leaders to mediate and seek for understanding and means to end this crisis,” Mahmood stated.

The Council chairman, Prince Musa Mahmud who visited the IDPs assured the IDPs of government efforts to end the crisis and ensure their quick return to their homes.

