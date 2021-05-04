ADVERTISEMENT

By HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Armed men suspected to be herdsmen Monday morning reportedly launched an attack on three communities in Gwer- West local government area of Benue State, killing 17 persons on the spot and injuring many others.

Our correspondent gathered from locals in the area that the communities attacked include Agbanu along Naka-Agagbe road, Saghev Council Ward, Nagi, Mbachohon Council Ward and Tse-Angbyee in Mbamondu, Avihijime Council Ward, Udam Clan, all in Gwer-West LGA.

The Benue State Police Command, through the public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attacks, however, said she was yet to get the details of what happened from the divisional police officer (DPO) in the area.

Also confirming the attacks and killings , the deputy chairman of the council, Hon. Julius Ortwav Ikyodio, disclosed that, so far, 13 corpses had been recovered from the bush, with a search ongoing to get those that are missing.

One of the survivors, Mrs Felicia Anor, told our correspondent that the attackers came through Akpachi in Otukpo LGA and launched an attack on Tse Angbyee at about 5am, killing 15 people, injuring over 26 others and setting several houses ablaze.

A resident in the area, Francis Ugbede, said the attackers had the previous day ambushed some commercial motorcycle operators on Naka-Nagi- Agagbe road, killing two people persons and injuring four others who are receiving treatment in a public hospital in Naka