By AZA MSUE |

The Kaduna State government, yesterday, said the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) reported an attack by armed bandits at Warsa Piti, in Mariri District of Lere local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, quoting an eyewitness, said the military stated that the attackers numbering about six, masked and dressed in black, invaded the community late on Monday night and began shooting sporadically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aruwan said troops on receiving a distress call mobilized to the location and engaged the assailants who then fled into the forest, saying two citizens, identified as Sale Muhammad and Aguno Bawuro had already been killed.

Aruwan said the Kaduna state government also received reports of an attack on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari local government area: “One Dantani Maifaskari was killed and some others injured by bandits, who also looted shops in the area.

The prompt response by the military in the air and on the ground helped immensely in knocking back the bandits.

“In a separate incident, the military also reported that unidentified youths attacked a herders’ settlement in Kurmin Bi village of Zangon Kataf local government area.