BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A 24-year-old Fulani herdsman, Muhammed Maikudi, has been shot dead by a local hunter in Ifira Akoko, in Akoko South East local government area of Ondo State.

The local hunter identified as Seyi Sansere was said to have shot the Muhammed dead on Tuesday while grazing his cows in the forest reserves in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Sansere ran away immediately he committed the offense, thereby raising suspicion on why he shot the man dead.

According to the source, Maikudi, a of two, who hailed from Katsina State was said to be engaged by a Fulani man from Ilorin, Kwara State, Alhaji Akerele, to graze his cows before the incident.

Men of the Amotekun corps and policemen in the area have arrested the suspect, while and deposited the remains of the deceased at the hospital morgue in the area.

While confirming the incident, the leader of the Hausa Fulani community in the state, Bala Umar, said the cause and motive behind the killing remained unknown.

Umar who further disclosed that the security operatives have taken over the investigation into the killing noted that there was growing tension in the community over the killing of the herder.

He, however, appealed to Fulani settlers in the area to be calm, warning them not to take laws into their hands while he assured that the police will unravel the motive behind the killing.

Umar said, “the police and Amotekun operatives are already on top of the situation and justice will be done on the matter.

“The suspect has been transferred to the state police headquarters in Akure for more investigations. We have appealed to our people to be calm because we know that the government and security agencies will do justice to the case.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Tee Leo Ikoro, however, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.