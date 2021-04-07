By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The national secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation,`Engr. Saleh Alhassan has said that herdsmen are also victims of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

He also accused Governor Samuel Ortorm of Benue State of fuelling herders/farmers crisis in the state.

Alhassan, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said bandits and kidnappers have overwhelmed security forces in the rural areas.

”The bandits who have taken over the ungoverned spaces in Nigeria, should be separated from herdsmen. Most of the time, lazy security agencies and investigators classify them as one because the herders do their business in the forest.

”The bandits, after committing atrocities, retreat into the forest. So, it is the duty of the government to provide security for rural areas in the country.

”It is wrong to classify herdsmen who do their businesses in the rural areas as bandits. The herdsmen are the first victim of bandits and kidnappers because their wealth are in the open,” Alhassan said.

The national secretary added that the clashes between farmers and herders were often blown out of proportion for political reasons.

According to him, most of the investigations carried out have exonerated herdsmen from criminality.

”The crisis between herders and farmers are blown out of proportion. We have traditional farmers/herders crisis that stemmed from grazing routes. When you block grazing routes, automatically, there would be crisis. What we have now that have taken center stage is breakdown of law and order in the rural areas.

”In the rural areas, you have criminal elements, kidnappers and bandits. From last year till now, most of the incidents that happened were blamed on the herdsmen but after police investigations, we discovered that the bandits, kidnappers were the culprits. Look at the killing of a Rev. Father in Benue State, that got so much attention in the media, at the end, some Tiv people were arrested and have been jailed and nobody is saying anything about it.

”After Governor Ortom used that farmers/herders clashes to do that parade of corpses with 70% of them being empty caskets and the security know, at the end after he won his election, he came and said it is the bandits and Jukun that have been killing Benue people,” Alhassan said.