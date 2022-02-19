Five people were reported killed and scores wounded in a fresh attack by herdsmen at Tse Udeghe, Mabapa ward of Gwer- west local government area of rea of Benue State Thursday.

The chairperson of the local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon, expressed concern on frequent attacks in her local government without provocation.

She said she had donated 10 motorcycles to the military working in the area to facilitate their movement in fighting herdsmen militia.

When contacted on phone, the police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the information.

