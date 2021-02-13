BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described as disappointing, the comments made by his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed who blamed him for what he termed ‘negative perception of Fulani herders, when he spoke on the current security situation in the country.

While saying he will not join issues with the Bauchi State Governor, Governor Ortom said he find it shocking that a colleague who took the oath of office as he also did, to protect and preserve the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, now take the lead in violating provisions of the same Constitution by calling for lawlessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the most shocking part of Governor Bala Mohammed’s statement was where he defended herdsmen for bearing arms saying, “they have no option than to carry AK47 because the society and the government are not protecting them”.

The Governor who spoke through Terver Akase said he wonder which section of the law the Bauchi State Governor cited to support herdsmen’s free movement around the country with sophisticated weapons.

He recalled that it was the same Governor Mohammed who once said on national television that a Fulani man is a global citizen and therefore does not need a visa to come to Nigeria, and that the forests belong to herdsmen.

“It amaze if my colleague in Bauchi State is aware of the horrendous activities of herders in parts of the country to warrant the emotional defence and justification that he has repeatedly put forward in their favour”

In reference to Governor Bala Mohammed’s comment that there are Benue people who are freely doing business in Bauchi and elsewhere, Governor Ortom stated that Benue indigenes in Bauchi have been law abiding and do not carry arms to attack their hosts.

The Fulani People and many other Nigerians residing in Benue who respect laws of the land also live peacefully with their hosts, and I want to make this clear that my administration has not driven away any law abiding Nigerian in the State”

“It is unfortunate that those who are trusted with the people’s mandate and should ordinarily uphold truth and justice, have chosen to mislead the country. There is every need for leaders to be cautious and retrace their steps which are capable of leading the country to anarchy”