Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has raised the alarm over the alleged plan by herdsmen and their sponsors to send the people away from their ancestral homes and take over the lands to cause confusion in the country and disrupt the forthcoming elections.

The governor who was reacting to the simultaneous attacks on Guma, Logo and Tarka communities where over than 24 persons were killed in their sleep by militia herdsmen said, “enough is enough.”

He said, “I suspect that very soon, some states will be completely taken over by these Fulani men called bandits. I suspect that very soon even the Presidential Villa will be handed over to them. I suspect strongly that this is their plan and so nobody should deceive me.”

Ortom who spoke through the chief press secretary Nathaniel Ikyur, also accused the APC government of turning deaf ears to his cries and that of Benue people as the herdsmen continue to invade communities and kill innocent people.

He recalled how he has always alerted Nigerians and the federal government on the murderous activities of herdsmen terrorists for many years.

“Yet they didn’t believe me. Now, they are gradually taking over every space in the country. We are now sharing our sovereignty with terrorists,” he said.

He added, “I am old enough to understand the agenda of these terrorists Fulani against Nigeria, it is a plan to hand over to these Fulani men who are called bandits, so there will be no election.”

The governor appealed to good spirited Fulani men and those who have the ears of the president to impress on him to stop the evil going on in the country.

He however warned that if nothing is done, the people would resort to self-help which would throw the country into anarchy.