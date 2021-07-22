At least 13 people including a three months old baby have been killed in two separate attacks on communities in Guma local government area of Benue State on Tuesday.

The latest attack came barely 24 hours after eight persons, including two humanitarian health workers and a 200 level student of the Benue State University Makurdi were killed by suspected herdsmen in the same local government.

According to a local source who spoke to our correspondent, a bus loaded with mourners who were returning from a burial at Umenger was attacked by armed herdsmen around Torkula village resulting in the death of three persons while two others who survived the attack are receiving treatment at a hospital in Makurdi.

The deceased three months old baby who was said to have been shot in the chest died immediately, while his mother who narrowly survived the attack was shot on the lap and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

In another development, Udei community was said to have been attacked on the same Tuesday night by armed men suspected to be herdsmen during which eight persons were reportedly killed.

While confirming the incidents, the council chairman Caleb Aba said 13 persons were killed in two separate attacks on Udei Branch and Torkula community.

“It is true that there was an attack yesterday.

There was a burial in Torkula community and people who were coming back from the burial came under attack and about five people were killed.

“Two people were injured by the information I received and they are now receiving treatment in the hospital,” Aba said.

When contacted, police public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to be briefed on the attack and promised to call our reporter back as soon as she gets the information. However she has not called back at the filing this report.