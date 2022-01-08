No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen who on Thursday night invaded Molege Village in Ose local government area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that several houses were razed overnight along Elerinla near Arimogija by the rampaging herders who were irked that the villagers prevented their cows from feeding on their farmlands.

According to residents, the herdsmen mobilised and set the villages and farms on fire.

It was learnt that the villagers, on sighting them, took to their heels while their properties were destroyed by the herdsmen.

Reacting to the incident , the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adeleye Adetunji, said while on a routine patrol at Molege in Ose local government area of Ondo State his men were informed that some nearby villages in Molege had been taken over by herdsmen while they burnt down some people’s properties.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village. On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly opened fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun did not want to start shooting people.

“We are trying to find out who they are as an adequate investigation is ongoing. We urged the people of the community to come back to their homes as peace has returned to the village.”

The commissioner of police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, allayed the fears of the residents.

Oyeyemi who visited the community yesterday met with the members and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved.

He deployed men of the Special Squads and PMF personnel to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.