Herdsmen have killed the elder brother of Benue State commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Michael Inalegwu.

The commissioner, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, said his only brother, Christopher Inalegwu, who is about 65 years old went to the farm and the herders who were in their numbers crossed over from Nasarawa State, ambushed and shot him severally.

He said, “We have identified a route that the herdsmen are using from Nasarawa State to attack our people and go back and I was making arrangements to beef security and block the entrance, only for me to get the news this evening that my only brother was attacked in his farm at Akwu village in Okokolo ward by the herdsmen.

“I quickly asked my people to rush him to the general hospital but I was told there was no doctor; so, I asked them to move him to any nearest private hospital, and immediately they got there he gave up the ghost.”

“This is the situation our families in the villages are facing, but we believe one day these killers will be no more and I want to call on all Benue citizens to be vigilant and report any suspected movement to the nearest law enforcement agency.

The deceased is survived by wife, four children and an aged father.

