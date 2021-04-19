BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have killed a family of five and two others while another five persons were injured at Mbamondo community, modern market council ward of Makurdi local government area of Benue State.

Those killed include a 70-year-old man, his son and three of his grand children. Out of the five injured, three of them were said to be in critical condition and are presently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH)

Our correspondent gathered that the herdsmen had attacked the community at about 1am, shooting and matcheting their victims to death.

In an interview with our correspondent in Makurdi, an indigene of the area, who is also the state commissioner for lands, survey and solid minerals, Hon Bernard Unenge noted that the attack was unprovoked.

According to him, “The incident started at about 1am when I got a call from my village, Mbamondo community in Makurdi, modern market council ward, Makurdi, LGA, that my people were being attacked by Fulani herdsmen militia, some of them.

“We had to call on the security operatives that were stationed around Adaka community, but before they got there the herders had killed my people.

“We discovered seven dead bodies that we have already deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi mortuary,” he added.

“Five persons were also injured and three of them are in very critical condition.

“This is so disturbing because my people did not incite or provoke anybody to warrant the attack. They came into my village, started shooting sporadically and when people were running out of their houses to flee for safety they shot and butchered them like animals.

“In one family they killed four people, a father of about 70 years, his son and his three grandchildren”, the commissioner said.

The state police public relations officer Catherine Anene could not be reached as his phone was switched off at the time of filing this story.