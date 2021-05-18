REMEMBER : YOU DECIDE YOUR CALENDAR

Rather than thinking you have to snap up every single project, request, and task thrown your way, keep this one thing clear: You’re the one that decides how your calendar looks. Amanda Boleyn, host of a Forbes’ “12 Best Podcasts for Entrepreneurs,” called She Did It Her Way, shares in an email with Bustle, “We are gate keepers to our calendar. We have to recognize that there is limited supply to our time.”

READJUST YOUR EXPECTATIONS

We all should expect greatness out of ourselves, but if you expect yourself to finish a two week project in three days, then it’s time to lower the bar back down to a sane level. Lifestyle site POPSUGAR pointed out, “If you were expecting that your B.A. in English was going to turn into a staff writer position at The New York Times the day after graduation, then it is time to readjust.

PRACTICE SAYING NO

I get it, it can feel rude or un-hard-working if you use the word “no” too liberally. But rather than saying yes just to avoid ruffling feathers, look at the situation in a different way. As in, are the projects and events you’re taking up helping you reach your goals in the long run? “ Too often we say ‘yes’ to engagements that don’t align with our overall vision and then that’s when we find ourselves working longer nights and unnecessary weekends.

STOP COMPARING YOURSELF

If you see Karen in the cubicle over staying late every night and chugging a Venti black coffee like it’s her job, don’t feel like you need to do the same. You can work a sane schedule and still put in a whopping 100 percent. PopSugar pointed out, “While healthy comparisons can help you determine exactly what your goals are, ‘comparisonitis’ will ruin your finances and your happiness as you endlessly try to keep up with or one-up your friends or family members.”

TAKE STOCK OF WHAT ISN’T NECESSARY

There are a plethora of tasks we do on a regular basis that we do purely out of habit-but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they actually need to get done. Business writer Jeff Haden from entrepreneur site Inc suggested, “Challenge your basic assumptions about your regular habits. Do you need to have that meeting? Do you need to create that report?

FOCUS ON FINISHING WHAT MATTERS

While you might have a running list of tasks that need to be accomplished on any given day, often times they don’t actually have a strict deadline. In order to keep yourself from burning out, prioritize your daily to-dos with what is most important to what can be bumped back to a slower day. “Getting stuff done is fine, but getting the right stuff done is what really matters,” Haden highlighted.

KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR CAREER PATH

If you’re beginning to feel the fringes of burnout, take it as an opportunity to re-evaluate your career path and what you want to be getting from your vocation. PopSugar offered, “Have your values changed since you first started in your profession? Or is it that the values of your particular company or employer have changed? Are you not being sufficiently challenged-or are you overburdened?”