Rob Sargsyan is an outstanding makeup artist and the creator of his own makeup brand called FacebyRob based in Los Angeles. Aside from being a makeup artist as a full-timer Rob also teaches masterclasses on an international scale.

Advertisements





Rob Sargsyan is an international makeup artist and his team are currently dominating the world of wedding makeup in and around Los Angeles and beyond. His great bridal makeup looks for weddings are very famous and he and his team have been featuring in many popular wedding magazines.

Articles about their makeups have been published in magazines like Our Wedding, Wedded Wonderland and many others. He and his team of FacesbyRob have allowed him to gain popularity in the business, he has been making hundreds of women feel stunning on their big special day.

Rob has been recently very busy with the makeup of the celebrities apart from his work with the weddings. Kim Kardashian, Mel B, Ashley Graham and many famous celebrities are being in collaboration with FacesbyRob.

By his incredible artwork of makeup and his unique thinking he has earned the trust of these great celebrities and has pleased them. This has created a craze among the models and celebrities to avail themselves of his beauty services. His hard work and innate social skills have given FacesbyRob a rise in the cosmetic and beauty industry.

The compliments given by his clients motivate him and give him an inner source to work.

Rob is very famous on social media platforms especially on Instagram on which he has more than 300K followers.

You can see his incredible face makeup work of different styles like highlighted cheekbones, rosy lips with bold eyebrows, a metallic eye with a nude lip, natural look with shimmering eyes, colourful eyes with bronze highlights and many more on Instagram. He has uploaded pictures of many models and how he has worked on their makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob has also needed to travel for many campaigns of different makeup companies such as Guess, Sephora, Dose of Colour and many others.

Apart from all these works, he is also teaching and taking masterclasses internationally to freshers and those who are eager to learn the skills and techniques of face makeup. He is also a generous person and is involved in charitable works.

Recently he has donated $20000 for Armenia. Rob Sargsyan has achieved a lot through FacesbyRob and has transformed his dream into reality.

To know more about Rob Sargsyan, follow him on Instagram: https://instagram.com/facesbyrob?utm_medium=copy_link