Heritage Bank Plc has promised to secure the social and financial future of students across the country through its newly launched products.

The bank had earlier roll out products known as Acada School Portal Solution as it also unveiled Alumni Banking Service.

Speaking at the Alumni banking community meeting held in Port Harcourt recently, the divisional head, product management and inclusive banking at the bank, Dike Dimiri, said “the product is built on tapping into the power of networking to help schools build secure social and financial futures with the belief that a school’s current and past students are its greatest asset.”

He stated that the alumni product by Heritage Bank is modeled in a more cohesive structure to help the participants initiate, expand and maintain an alumni portal for current and past students.

Its divisional head, e-business & collections, Olusola Longe-Okenimkpe, enjoined parents to embrace Acada as the academic session is about to kick off. She disclosed that the tailor-suited solution has high values for school management and fee payment modules and, also holds a value proposition for school and parents with enormous benefits.

The two products – Acada and Alumni Banking Service – are internet-based solutions that are seamlessly integrated with the school’s portal and Alumni platforms that benefit the different stakeholders and complement efforts in attaining the best global practices in school management.