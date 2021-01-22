ADVERTISEMENT

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand.

This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp’s achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 Million units coming in a span of just seven years.

Focused on Sustainable Growth, Hero MotoCorp has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, R&D and manufacturing ecosystems. It also continuously works towards the progress of the societies it operates in.

To mark the occasion, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Pawan Munjal unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) – that will go on sale from February 2021.

Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr. Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.

During this timeframe, Dr Munjal said the Company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts.

As part of the next five-year plan, the CEO added that Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades – every year.

According to him, Hero MotoCorp also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India, adding that it will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.

Munjal assured that Hero MotoCorp will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products.

He also made it clear that the Company will also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.