HeroMotoCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and automotive division of Kewalram Group, have launched the new Hunter motorcycle developed for the Nigerian market in Abuja.

The launch in Abuja closely followed the launch in Ibadan last week.

Hero MotoCorp along with Kewalram Chanrai Group, said it is aiming to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country.

The company in a Statement to LEADERSHIP stated that With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Kewalram Chanrai Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria.

It said the Hunter Motorcycle is an ‘Unstoppable Machine’ that offers customers modern technology with the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat. The Hunter is now available across Nigeria, at an attractive introductory price of N2million plus.

The company also said local prices in separate regions may vary adding that the motorcycle engine has been extensively tested for performance in Nigeria conditions with a warranty of 12 months.

The automobile Company disclosed they’re planning to have 3S outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

Speaking at the Launch, Head, Global Business, Hero MotorCorp, Sanjay Bhan said: “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country. Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services.”

Also speaking, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Group on the launch said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in Nigeria. With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria.

Our grand event in Ibadan, attended by the country’s top dealers, to launch the Hunter was a huge success. The initial feedback for the Hunter has been exciting. As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year.”

According to him, “The Hunter motorcycle offers the most durable inclined engine with Advance Oil Circulation Technology, Highest Fuel Efficiency, and Triple Air Filtration for longer engine life. With reinforced chassis structure the motorcycles also offer a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear