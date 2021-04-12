President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Samuel Ocheho is thrilled with the state of art facilities at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

Speaking at the University of Benin Sports complex, venue of handball event, he said the facilities provided for the games are standard but call on future host of the festival to provide indoor halls for handball.

“The facilities are okay, most of them are brand new. I also want to suggest that we should have more indoor facilities to equate the keen completion we have seen so far.”

“The quality of the game seen here shows there is a great future for handball in this country. We have recorded substantial upset in handball at this festival. Some of these results are shocking and it shows we are moving in the right direction,” Ochebo said.

The handball boss confirmed that the federation is working round the clock to ensure the country’s female national team do well at the Africa senior women championship billed for Cameroon later in the year.

Team Kaduna increased their medal haul yesterday by winning bronze in the handball event.

The kada girls were in total control of the game from the beginning and it was not a surprise as they won 24-17 against a determined Team Plateau side.

Coach Ahmed Chizo commended his team for a Sterling performance. “After our semi final defeat, we vowed to leave Benin with the bronze and we are happy with this which is an improvement compared to the last festival in 2018 where we finish fourth.”