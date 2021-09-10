Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Samuel Ocheho, has been elected president of the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) Zone 3.

The election which was held virtually via zoom in a congress on Thursday saw Ocheho emerged unopposed with eight votes to lead the regional handball governing body.

He thus becomes the first Nigerian to be elected president of the CAHB Zone 3 comprising Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Ocheho, who said he is excited that the zone decided to bestow him with the honour of electing him, promised to lead the zone to achieve feats that have never been achieved before with emphasis on the development and enhanced growth of the sport in the region.

“I am excited that the Zone decided to elect me to lead them. It is victory, not just for me but the Nigeria Handball Family and for the nation itself as I am the first Nigerian to be elected president.” Ocheho said

“This is a call to duty and our emphasis will be on the development and growth of handball in the region.

“We will also create awareness on the essence of handball and how it can be used to empower our youths in the region to greater heights,” Ocheho concluded.

Ocheho, who was the President and now Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) after the dissolution of national sport federations by Ministry of Sports, have introduced unprecedented innovation that has made handball one of the growing sports in the country as against years of neglect.