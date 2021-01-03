By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) , Samuel Ocheho has declared that the HFN is committed to making Handball in Nigeria much bigger and better this year than in previous years

Ocheho, in his new year message, said the HFN has put everything in place to ensure that the federation’s vision and aspirations for the year are actualised to ensure the continued developmental growth of handball in the country.

He said, “On behalf of the entire Nigeria Handball family, I want to wish all stakeholders of handball in Nigeria a happy New year.

We hope to do much better than last year in ensuring that the vision and aspirations of the federation in the continued developmental growth of handball in the country are met”. Ocheho said

While reiterating that the activities and events in the HFN calendar for the year 2021 are sacrosanct, he urged stakeholders to work with the federation in repositioning the sport than in previous years.

He said, “And so I urged the entire Handball family to continue to support the federation as we embark on activities that will continue to aid the development of sports in Nigeria”

The HFN president while thanking sponsors for partnering with the federation also called on other corporate organisations to join hands with the HFN in growing the sport much more than before.