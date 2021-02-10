BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, has expressed confidence at this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), saying that Nigeria’s varsities and youths across the country, football enthusiasts, and fans of the game should expect a total engagement on a safe playing field that would produce fun, entertainment and good games in spite of the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking yesterday at a media parley in Lagos, Fijabi stated that the management would stay positive and not be threatened by the impact the COVID-19 could have on the 2021 HiFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We know the pandemic has affected a lot of things, however we have to stay positive. We are going to ensure that we take learnings, especially from what happened last year, it has allowed us to reinvent the games and look for other ways to engage our youths who are fans of HiFL.

“This year we are putting together a breathtaking package for both our fans, players and all our stakeholders.”

The Head, content and communication of HiFL, Ikechukwu Nwaguru, while speaking on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 edition, said, “Last year wasn’t a lost time, what we learnt was how to safely engage with our core young people at heart. We learnt other exciting new ways to engage with them, which we intend to continue this 2021.

“In 2020 we were able to successfully introduce the HiFL e-games, first of its kind virtual football competition to celebrate the gamers and e-sport in particular. We needed to blaze a trail by introducing this game because e-sport has been on the rise around the world over the last couple of years. We had a masterclass series to introduce and teach students, giving them tips, information and knowledge about how to make a career talking sport and how to make a career from sport and with sport,” Nwaguru added.

Since its inception in 2018, over 60 scholarships have been awarded to all members of the HiFL 2018 and 2019 winning teams, comprising UAM Tillers of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi and University of Calabar’s UNICAL Malabites respectively.