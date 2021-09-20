UNIMAID Desert Warriors has made a strong claim for a place in the finals of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) following a 1-0 team defeated FUTMinna Transformers from the Federal University of Technology in the first leg of their semi-finals match played in Maiduguri.

Stanbic Man-of-the-Match Bukar David scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.

Excited at the level of competition and sportsmanship in the league, Beiersdorf’s managing director, Mr Godwin Harrison, said, “Nivea Men is thrilled to come on board as ‘HiFL’s Official Men’s Grooming Partner in 2021’.

“The partnership will enable us to support the nurturing of football talents among Nigerian youth while connecting with our young future consumers through a sport the whole country is passionate about.”

Also, the Brand Manager, Minimie, Monica Jaiswal said: “This is an opportunity for us at Minimie to appreciate what HiFL is doing by allowing our youths to express themselves. We see it as a great idea that needs to be supported to grow, hence our involvement in HiFL”.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final first leg match between UNN Lions and AAUA Luminaries, played at the University of Nigeria Sports Complex in Nsukka, ended 1-1.

Coach Joseph Abuo-led Luminaries side scored first in the 11th minute through Ayomide Akinlosotu before Chinegwu Obinna scored the equalizer for the Lions in the 22nd minute.

Coach Ike Chijoke-led Lions were limited to long-range shots as the Akungba boys showed their resilience in defence and held to their away goal advantage going into the second leg.

Speaking after the match, Stanbic Man-of-the-Match Destiny Onukafor of the Lions maintained that his team may be down but not out promising that the Lions will re-strategise as they seek to get the desired return when they play the return leg in Akungba.

HiFL is organized by PACE Sports in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).