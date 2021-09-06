University of Nigeria’s football team (UNN Lions) knocked out high-flying UNIBEN Royals to reach the semifinals of the ongoing 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) despite losing 1-0 to the Royals in the second leg of their quarterfinal match at the weekend.

The Lions edged out Coach Onome Komi-led Royals on a 2-1 goals aggregate having won their home game 2-0 at Nsukka.

Odor Daniel scored the only goal for the Royals in the 42nd minute through a penalty kick. Further attempts by the Royals to score the second goal that would have pushed the game into an extra time were frustrated by a determined Lions defence led by Emeka Alex.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNIMAID Desert Warriors also defeated 2018 champions UAM Tillers 3-0 to book their place in the semifinals on a 3-1 goals aggregate.

The Borno Boys pegged the Tillers to their half from the beginning of the match, mounting pressure on the Priscilla Vande led team.

Stanbic Man-of-the-Match, Usman Sani opened the scoring for the host team in the 16th minute before Sulieman Ali Salah and Oche Francis added the second and third goals respectively in the 41st and 88th minute of the encounter.

In Akungba, AAUA Luminaries qualified for the next round through a penalty kick scored by Abiodun Ogundeji in the 100th minute of the extra-time.

This would be the first time that UNIMAID Desert Warriors, UNN Lions and the AAUA Luminaries would qualify for the semi-finals of the HiFL.

In his reaction, Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Goodness Onyejiaku, expressed delight at the standard of the match, stating that’ “With the display of these young people, the future of football and indeed the Nigerian sports scene is bright.

“We appreciate our partners including NUGA, StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie for making it possible for us to keep exposing these talents weekly. The fact that we are going to have a brand new winner of the competition this year makes it more interesting and we are all looking forward to the Super Four clash soon.”