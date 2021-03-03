BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Organisers of the Higher Institution Football League (HIFL) have appointed Dr Babatunde Akinbinu as the health and safety consultant for the league with immediate effect.

LEADERSHIP Sport learnt that his appointment follows the decision of the league management to ensure that student-athletes compete for the league title in the safest manner possible while getting the best medical attention at all times to keep them fit, as well as adhering to all of the COVID-19 protocols across the different venues in the country.

Dr. Akinbinu, a sports and exercise physician and runs an active public health practice, obtained his first degree in Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, where he returned to undertake postgraduate studies in public health.

Speaking on the appointment, the director, Pace Sports and Entertainment Limited, Mr Sola Fijabi said “The engagement of the consultant is part of the organisers resolve to ensure that all of the COVID-19 pandemic protocols are duly observed across the different venues as well as offering other health and safety-related counsel that would ensure that we keep our athletes safe and well throughout the tournament.”

In his response, Akinbinu reiterated the league’s commitment to ensuring best practices in health and safety, saying that he would look to bring his experiences to bear towards ensuring a safe environment at all time for the Nigerian higher institutions competition.

“It is a great honour to be asked to serve in such a role, especially in this period as the world recovers from the shock of the novel COVID-19 disease and returns to activities. Over the course of my practice, marrying education with sports is something I have always been very passionate about,” he said.