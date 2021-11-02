The managing director/CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, has said the new method of removing fibroids, High-Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) can solve all the problems that women have when they have fibroid surgery.

Ajayi, a renowned fertility expert, stated this in Abuja yesterday, while commemorating the 9th year anniversary of the Abuja clinic.

Recall that Nordica Facility Centre recently launched a first-of-its-kind high intensity focused ultrasound Fibroid Care Centre in Lagos State to treat fibroids and boost fertility rate in women across Nigeria and West Africa.

HIFU treatment, which is the world’s first and only trans-cervical fibroid abla-

tion system that combines the first-ever intrauterine ultra- sound guidance has been de- scribed by Ajayi as a suitable option for people who want to have children.

He said, “One of the things that we’re also very happy about is this new HIFU thing that we now have, which is one of the things I want you to take away from here, though it’s not present in Abuja now, the machine is the third in Africa, but the only one in West Africa.

“But the machine is a little bit pricey but we look forward to having one in Abuja here one day. But what makes me so happy is that it takes away all the problems that women have when they undergo fibroid surgery.

“You know, people die from excessive blood loss, but in the case of HIFU you don’t lose any blood.