Despite the huge revenue lost to the federal government from the operations of illegal mining in the country, the practice continues to thrive fuelled by the high cost of formalising operations, as well stringent criteria required for obtaining mining licenses.

Stakeholders, at the presentation of a report and dialogue on the state of artisanal and small scale mining in Nigeria, organised by Global Rights, a non-governmental organization focusing on equitable resource governance and business and human rights, also agreed that lack of access to finance remains a major impediment to the formalization of artisanal mining as credit facilities was largely pro-rich.

Presenting the report in Abuja on Wednesday, the lead researcher, Nana Nwachukwu listed other factors promoting illegal mining activities in the country to include: poverty, as well failure of government to put place measures to curb the activities of illegal miners.

She also stated that for miners who are registered or formalized, getting access to funding was difficult as “the requirement needed to access the Bank of Industry (BoI) fund for mining was difficult”.

Speaking on the report, the executive director, Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said there was a deliberate action on the part of government officials to ensure that there are no adequate data in the industry.

Baiyewu pointed out that the government was too far away from the industry to adequately monitor it.

“Artisanal mining makes up of about 70 per cent of all mining activities in West Africa and in Nigeria it is more than 80 per cent. The sector itself, the artisanal mining in particular is not strong regulated. Most of the laws we have in Nigeria has less than 10 per cent of those laws that has provisions that pertain to artisanal mining. There is a lot of confusions in the industry about what is illegal mining, unregulated mining and informal mining.

“Nigeria is losing about $9 billion to leakages in the mining sector annual and a lot of these $9 billion is from artisanal mining. That people also collect licenses from the mining cadastral office and then franchise off to artisanal miners. That the environmental consequences to artisanal mining and because the law does not cover artisanal mining adequately that those environmental issues are becoming stronger over time and we have the added complication of climate change”.

She noted that “institutions that govern artisanal mining are not strong enough to fulfill their duties”, urging the government to provide strong regulations and access to funding for the sector.

“Access will mean that they are able to get better equipment and that they are better able to beneficiate the mineral themselves. This means greater resources for the government. We also don’t have sufficient mineral buying centers in the states and when they do it is often far from where mining is going on and so it is intercepted by a lot of middle men especially the Chinese and in Gold mining you will know that that is also one of the supply chain for mercury and in certain states, supply chain form arms which is also fueling insecurity”.

Also speaking, an official of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Patrick Ojeka explained that the government was doing its best to implement the laws governing the sector.

He stated that while the government has mining officials across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, it impossible to monitor illegal mining activities across the country.