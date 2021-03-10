ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Federal divisional high court in Katsina state, has ordered for the continuous detention of Shehu Mahdi in costody of the state CID until Friday, 12th March 2021.

The preside Justice, Hadiza Shagari gave the order in spite of Mahdi’s current health condition but also to enable the court entertain or otherwise, the yet to be written and submitted application by the defense counsel seeking for his bail which is to be argued on the adjourned date.

In an interview with the lead prosecution counsel after the court sitting which lasted for about five hours, Barrister Simon Lough explained that the defendant has made several publications on his Facebook account and granted interview with television and radio stations accusing the sitting governor and people of Katsina State for embezzling the public funds after which all his allegations were found to be false after investigation.

He further revealed that the defendant was asked to produced documents to back up his allegations which he was unable to produce any which in effect led to his arraignment.

” And by the provisions of the cyber crime act, it’s not bailable in recognition of the penalty looking at the circumstances surrounding the case”. He added.

On his part, the lead Defense Counsel Barrister Mustapha Abubakar described the deliberate refusal by the complainant who is also the Inspector General of Police to release the defendant on bail in compliance of the court order which he said amounted to flagrant disobedience of a valid court order.

“We were of the opinion that in view of the order earlier made by the Abuja Division of this honorable court on March 1st, granting bail to the first defendant after he has made all the bail conditions and infact with a warrant of a release signed by the honorable judge of the court, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo.

Although, today’s business was generally for arraignment and hearing into the alleged cyber crime labelled against Mahadi Shehu by the state government but it took the defense counsel about five hours battling to secure the liberty of the defendant.

Reecalled that on the February 4th 2021, the Katsina State Government dragged Shehu before the court shorty after the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Justice Ahmad El-Marzuq filled suit before the court on Thursday.