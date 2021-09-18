The Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos yesterday reinstated the purportedly impeached chairman of Qua’an Pan local government area of the state, Hon. Isaac Kwallu.

Justice Nafisat Musa, the sitting judge, ruled that Hon. Kwallu was reinstated and ordered the fourth defendant, Hon. Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna, to vacate the office with immediate effect.

She said the judgment was in the interest of justice, fairness and promotion of democracy in the Nigeria.

“It is highly unfortunate that the conduct of the proceedings of the panel was within a week.

“There is no how that the panel should have afforded the plaintiff the right to respond to these allegations against him. Consequently, I rule in favour of the plaintiff against that of the defendant.

“On the whole, having resolved all the four issues in favour of the plaintiff, I hereby grant this judgment in the overall interest of justice, and the promotion of democracy in the country, this is the ruling of the court in this case,” she stated.