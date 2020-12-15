The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Prince Uche Secondus marked three years in office last week, but has the party lived up to expectation? CHIBUZO UKAIBE Interrogates.

Last week, the current National Working Committee (NWC) marked its third year in office. The current leadership assumed office on December 10, 2017.

Three years down the line, it’s clearly a tale of ups and downs for the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC. Although PDP lost the 2019 presidential election, it was able to win some states at the polls.

This is in spite of the debate whether or not PDP could have won those states without the internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as against the claim that PDP’s posture as a strong alternative earned it victory in those states.

Still, while some pundits argue that the party leadership has not attained the mark expected of the main opposition party, others argue that perhaps the political consciousness of the times defines the quality of opposition leadership.

However, the current leadership would argue that it inherited a party battling to survive fractures caused by series of infighting.

Shortly after the 2015 presidential election, PDP, reeling from its shocking loss, slumped into series of internal crisis.

For the better part of three years after it’s dethronement as the ruling political party, PDP was so held down by a crisis of confidence that it hardly played its role as an opposition party.

From the blame game between the Adamu Muazu-led NWC and the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency over why the party lost, to the battle over control of the party which raged between the NWC members backed by some governors, and some founding members of the party, including, former minister, Professor Jerry Gana, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, indications that the party was in for a long tumultuous season began to emerge.

Before long, a fresh battle for the soul of the party started between camps led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who enjoyed the backing of most leaders and organs of the party.

The tussle which dragged for months, costing the party the Edo and Ondo states in 2016, ended in favor of the Makarfi-led camp, thanks to the Supreme Court judgement on the matter. This paved the way for the eventual conduct of national convention (after three failed attempts) which ushered in the Secondus-led NWC.

But just when many thought PDP’s crisis was over, a new friction erupted as some aggrieved candidates who lost at the convention formed Fresh PDP in protest. However, following interventions by party leaders, the crisis was resolved.

Reflecting, Secondus said, “It has been 36 months of ups and downs and I am proud to report that the party is not at the level where we met it. We took over the party when it was still trying to come out of the trauma of losing election and being in opposition for two years under an intolerant ruling party, the APC.

“We met a psychologically traumatised party struggling to adjust to opposing life after 16 years in power. We inherited party that had issues with internal democracy, delegates were not having the final say on who flies the flag of the party in an election. Names of winners were randomly and blatantly changed in Abuja with disregard to the people and the requirements of our constitution.

“The delegates of our party across the country had given us the mandate to lead believing in our rebranding campaign message of 3Rs, Reposition, Rebuild to Regain which were designed to recreate and rebrand the party.

“We quickly hit the ground running in our reform policy. We organized a rebranding conference and embarked on extensive consultations across the country. Our sensitisation program took us to rallies in all the geo-political zones.

“By the time our reform program came on stream, the party had become an attractive brand to accommodate the influx of new members that included the entire leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly then, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, others members of the parliament at federal and state levels as well as three incumbent state Governors of Benue, Kwara and Sokoto who joined us,” he said.

Still PDP couldn’t win the 2019 presidential election. Although the party believes that the system was arm-twisted in favor of the governing party, the Secondus-led NWC argues that 2019 polls against the odds wasn’t a total sad tale for the party.

Interestingly, as competitive as the party’s primaries was, none of the unsuccessful candidates left the party as they all accepted the outcome of the process.

An analyst, Mike Obiekwe argued, “as much as the candidates acted as party men by staying put after the primaries, I think it would be unfair not to commend the party leadership for ensuring that the process was trustworthy if not there would have been chaos.”

In his assessment of events leading up to that election, the party chairman argued that they did all they could to ensure the party was primed to return to power at the centre.

Nonetheless, he believes that the party under his watch has not done badly so far.

Secondus said, “PDP under my leadership had through its reform packages significantly enhanced the image and status of the party. All over the country the party remains the bride. States under the party’s control rose from 11 to 16 and it could have been more if not for the shameless ambush of the APC in Osun, Kano, Kogi and Imo states.

“Internally, the party has also used it’s in- house means to resolve issues making PDP the right party to belong in this country today. Nothing supports this assertion more than that after five and half years, the ruling APC instead of trying to put their tattered house in order is busy begging and coercing our members to join them with fake and unrealistic promises.

“At the risk of being seen as blowing our own trumpet, it’s necessary to note that this NWC is the first in transparency and accountability, the first to function effectively for three years without any scandal or dent of corruption. The first, also to successfully render account of its monetary expenditures to both NEC of our party and to INEC as statutorily required of us to do.

“Another thing that helped us as a party while in this opposition is the exceptional performance of PDP Governors. Throughout all the PDP controlled states there is glaring evidence of delivery of democracy dividend. This has helped to engender confidence on the party about democracy. APC performance in the area of delivering democracy benefits at federal and state levels has been awful and demoralising. As a party, we are proud of the performances of our governors and Nigerians are also happy with them,” he said.

Despite the self-praise, watchers of the party aver that the challenges ahead are enormous. Besides the task of managing the day to day activities of the party, the strategic issues like zoning of the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election, resolving the crisis caused by the recent congresses, and managing the influential organs of the party, especially the governors, are some of the tasks the party has to deal with.

Still, there is the concern of PDP members defecting to the APC as recently witnessed with the move by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senate Elisha Abbo and Senator Barnabas Gemade.

Also with boasts by the APC leadership that a massive defection into their fold is imminent, having reached out former President Jonathan to join their fold, the expectation on the part of the PDP leadership mounts.

For watchers of the party, the degree to which the party leadership can handle these issues will determine how structurally prepared the party will be for future political engagements.

Reacting to the zoning issue however, Secondus said, “I know you the media are interested in zoning, but our party has a clear method of doing things. After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed is heading the committee and they are still working. We did the same thing when we lost election in 2015 when we set up the Senator Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost. It was from that report that the party took action towards 2019.

“The same way this time, we must study our last outing before looking ahead. We can’t be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we faired in the last election. Moreover, the state of the nation today is such that politics or anything concerning 2023 of three years away should take back stage. Nigeria is in a comatose state today where APC brought it, that should be our concern now,” he said.

As for the defection saga, while the party has since constituted a reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the PDP chairman said he is more worried about the state of the country to be drawn into the politics of zoning.

“Yes, they have been poaching from virtually all the parties, they have been running round but they have not been successful at all. I believe that what should bother them most is governance; the security and economy have broken down.

“The issue is that they should stop running up and down and face the reason why the people gave them mandate to govern and if they do that, there will be no security issue, there will be no economic issue leading to hunger. I think that this is the most important thing,” he said.

On his part, Obiekwe said “the way the party leadership manages the interests within its fold is critical to the stability of the party. There is no doubt that there must be more influential interest than others but the skill and sportsmanship of the NWC will be key to how those interests are harmonised for the greater good of the party. And for me, I don’t think the party has done badly considering the situation of things.”

Speaking also, a public affairs analyst, Salisu Ibrahim, said, “party politics is dynamic such that interests are constantly clashing. However, the ability of the party leadership to manage these interests is, for me, a key factor in keeping a party stable. As for whether this PDP leadership has been able to do so, I think they have tried as managing such interests in a clime like ours is difficult.”

Nonetheless, Secondus seems optimistic that the party has good prospects as it strategises to cash in on the clamour for youth inclusiveness in party politics.

He said, “This light is in the resourcefulness and resilience of our youths. The well laid out program of youth development by the PDP will ensure that the future of this country is handed over to those it rightly belongs to, the Nigeria youths.

“We have watched the hopelessness of Nigeria youths under APC administration because it’s cabinet is made of largely the out going generation who think less of the future because it does not belong to them.

“That hope is in PDP, the party of the youths, the party of the future. Projecting into the next one year when our tenure will end, we have lined up some programs. Our e-membership registration is to begin in 2021 unfailingly having secured the approval of its take off from the NEC of our party.

“We also intend to finalise the peace and reconciliation process within the party with a few to entering the general election as one united and focused political family.

“In the next one year we also intend to continue the reorganization of our administrative structure to bring us to the realistic opposition status through digitalization and upgrading of our offices,” he said.

But, how far the party can go in achieving these goals is dependent on the stability within its fold.