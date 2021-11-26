The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has decried the renewed attacks on passengers on Kaduna-Abuja highway, saying the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari for troops to get merciless with bandits has so far been ineffective.

CNG stated that it was no longer in doubt that the current federal administration and state governors have lost the capacity and necessary courage to discharge the vital constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

Reacting to the recent rise in kidnapping of travelers on the highway, the spokesperson of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, described the “current administration as the worst in the history of the country.”

CNG also decried killings and kidnappings in the northern states, stressing that the president only keeps issuing empty threats.

The pro-northern group noted that the federal government has completely lost control of the region’s forests and highways to armed criminals who roam freely and terrorise the population with ease.

It said as things stand, the federal government and troops can no longer be relied upon to provide even the minimum guarantee of security for citizens.

The coalition said, “northerners have heard enough of excuses and fake promises of action from the Buhari-led administration.”

CNG said it was unacceptable for the people of the North to continue to live under this level of exposure to criminals who freely attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages, and rustle cattle, while the President and security chiefs issue threats and promises that have no effect.

The statement reads in part: “While all northern states governors have completely run out of ideas, the President and federal troops keep telling us that they are doing something about the daunting security situation, but by now all northerners must have realised that our communities have been abandoned to the mercy of unforgivable poverty and armed criminals that continuously waste the greatest asset of the region; its population, weakening us politically and pauperising the region economically.

“Enough of taking excuses and fake promises of action from an administration that runs from threats and acquired the reputation of being the worst in the history of our nation in terms of any capacity to generate confidence in its ability to achieve security of citizens’ lives and properties.

“All northerners are by now alarmed at the rising insecurity of communities and their properties in the with the escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers insurgents and other assortments of armed criminals who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc.”

The coalition noted that the situation was getting worse literally by the day, as bandits and insurgents take advantage of the huge vacuum in the administration’s political will and capacity to act which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.

It said further that the situation under which all northern communities live today is no longer tolerable, adding that everyone must rise to protect themselves.