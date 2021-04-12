By Abdullahi Olesin |

Kwara State government has directed the 10 secondary schools that were embroiled in hijab controversy to resume on Monday for the commencement of the third term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development was to enable the students and teachers cover the lost grounds as other schools in the state will resume for the third term academic session on April 26, 2021.

The statement reads: “This is to inform parents/guardians and teachers that the 2020/2021 Third Term Accademic Session for the 10 schools affected in the recent hijaab debate starts on Monday, 12th April 2021.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to bring the students in these schools up to speed in whatever they may have missed when their schools were shut. This is especially necessary for students preparing for external examinations.

“The resumption date for other schools not affected by the brief closure of schools is Monday 26th, 2021, as had earlier been communicated.

“All the teachers and staff of the affected schools should resume duty and commence classes immediately.

“The Monitoring and Inspection team of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development will be going round to ascertain compliance.”