Academic activities were yet to resume at 10 government grant-aided secondary schools embroiled in hijab controversy in Kwara State.

In defiance of the state government’s directive that the schools should reopen for full academic activities yesterday, some Christians allegedly prevented the staff of the schools from resuming work.

The development has made the students who are preparing for their final examination (WAEC) to appeal to parties involved in the crisis to embrace peace and make the reopening of the affected schools possible.

The students, who lamented the likely negative impact the continued closure of the schools would have on their future, said that their preparation for the WAEC examination was already being affected.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend showed that some individuals gathered in front of some of the schools’ gates to prevent staff and students from gaining entrance.

Also, loads of laterite sand were also dumped in front of the school gate to prevent both teachers and pupils from gaining entrance.

It was gathered that some teachers who obeyed the state government directive on resumption at Saint Anthony School, Offa Road, Ilorin, could not enter the school as the gate was locked up, forcing the vice principal of the school to take the attendance of the teachers where they had gathered in groups discussing the situation.

The situation at Baptist School, Surulere, Ilorin, where crisis broke out on Wednesday was, however, peaceful as teachers gathered in groups inside the school.

It was gathered that students, especially, the female Muslim students on hijab, later attended classes in the school yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the state government, through the executive shairman of the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mallam Bello Abubakar, had on Thursday directed principals, teachers and staff of all the 10 schools shut down to unfailingly report for work on Friday.

The affected schools are C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.