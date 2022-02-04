The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, on Friday, said it will use all constitutional means to get back its mission schools from the state government.

The Christian body claimed that it had a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government since June 2021 on the resolution of Hijab crisis which has not been implemented by the government.

Reverend Samuel Ajayi, who spoke on behalf of CAN at Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state over Thursday’s violence at Oyun Baptist High School in Ijagbo over hijab, said that: “It has been said times without number that we cannot and will not allow the use of hijab in our mission schools.”

He alleged that some Muslims were going round local government areas to instigate their people on the use of hijab in mission schools in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mission schools were not taken over by the state government in 1974. There was an agreement between the government and the school proprietors. Each have their own part to play in the running of the schools.

“Let me reiterate that our schools belong to us, and during the takeover, no compensation, I repeat, no compensation was paid for any mission school.

“We want to inform the general public that whatever happens in our schools on hijab issue should be located at the doorstep of the Kwara State government,” Ajayi declared.

He appealed to the state government to fulfill its promise by returning all mission schools to their owners and allow the running of the schools to be done by the school management.

ADVERTISEMENT