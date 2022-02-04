Kwara State Muslim stakeholders, on Friday, urged the state government to enforce its policy on wearing of hijab by Muslim schoolgirls in all government grant-aided secondary schools.

They made the call while addressing journalists in Ilorin over the Thursday violence that erupted at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun local government area of the state, over the alleged refusal of the school management to allow Muslim girls who wore hijab into the school premises.

The people, who called for immediate closure of the school and relocation of the students to other schools pending the resolution of the crisis, urged the state government to set up a commission of inquiry to unravel the brains behind the alleged killings and maiming of innocent Muslim parents in Ijagbo.

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Isiaq Albdulkareem, who was flanked by Barrister Ibrahim Agbaje among other members, claimed that one of the parents of the Muslim students of the school, Habeeb Idris, was killed during the fracas that also left 11 parents injured.

LEADERSHIP reports that one person was feared killed in the Thursday violence at the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo.

The group also called on the Police to investigate the circumstatnces surrounding the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In his contribution, the legal adviser of the forum, Barrister Ibrahim Agbaje, recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) lost the two cases it instituted at both the lower and appellate courts on the issue of hijab wearing by Muslim schoolgirls in the state.

He said that as at Thursday, there was no case instituted at the Supreme Court by CAN on the earlier judgements delivered by a Kwara State High Court and the Court of Appeal.

