Following outbreak of violence at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun local government area of Kwara State over wearing of hijab by Muslim schoolgirls on Thursday, the state government has shut down the school.

The government also asked the security agencies in the state to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence to serve as a deterrence to others.

The government bemoaned the resort to violence over the issue of hijab, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kwara State Government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

“While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

“The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrence to others.

“The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good.”

ADVERTISEMENT