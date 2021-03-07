ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has condemned the proposed protest by some residents of Ilorin, Kwara State on the use of hijab by interested female Muslim students in public schools in the state.

The group in a statement by its National President, Alh Aliyu Otta Uthman, said that it was of the firm conviction that it must make its position on the planned protest very clear due to its potential to destabilise the stability and tranquillity of the entire state.

It described the proposed protest over hijab as a joke taken too far and an unnecessary display of ignorance by those who are out to perpetuate “tyranny and injustice. “

It urged those who are not comfortable with the position of the state government to forward their grievances to the appropriate organs of government instead of resulting to illegality or self help,warning that any form of protest at this point in time could be hijacked by hoodlums and consequently turned into violence.

While appreciating the rights of anyone or group to express their grievances on any issue, the union said that the people of Ilorin Emirate were very much unclear as to the necessity of the proposed protest despite the fact that the decision of the government on the matter was not at variance with the provision of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and the judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The IEDPU noted that the state government is currently tackling the security challenges brought about by the renewed skirmishes in some parts of the state.

It, therefore, urged the state government and the security agencies to ensure that no one or group is allowed to further threaten the fragile peace of the state.