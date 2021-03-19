ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Traditional rulers in Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State under the aegis of Alangua and Magaji Forum have appealed to Muslims and Christians involved in the hijab controversy to embrace peace.

The Alangua of Owode-Oja and the general secretary of the forum, Alhaji Kayode Sidiq, made the appeal during an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Violence broke out in Ilorin on Wednesday over the wearing of hijab by the Muslim female students in some grant-aided secondary schools in the state.

Sidiq reminded the parties involved in the crisis that no meaningful development could be attained in an atmosphere devoid of peace and tranquility.

He appealed to religious leaders in the state to allow peace to reign for the educational development of their children.

Sidiq also counselled followers of the two religions to continue to live in peace with one another in all parts of the state.

“Christianity and Islam preach peace and that we should tolerate one another regardless of religion or ethnic background, we must imbibe this,” he said.