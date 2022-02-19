Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a seven-man committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the recent violence in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo in Oyun local government area of the state.

The governor asked the committee to establish the roles of every person involved in the crisis and recommend to the state government what steps to be taken to avoid a reoccurrence.

The chairman of the committee is the pioneer Provost of Kwara State College of Health Technology and currently a director at the National Open University of Nigeria, Dr. Shehu Omoniyi, while the co-chairman is the secretary general of Ijagbo Descendants Progressive Union, Mr. Emmanuel Adebayo Fatola.

Other members are Pastor Modupe Agboola; Kwara State chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Saudat Baki; special assistant to the governor on religion (Islam), Alh. Ibrahim Zubair Danmaigoro; a representative of the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); and a director in the Ministry of Justice, Ishola Olofere (Secretary).

The constitution of the committee was announced in a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Radius Ajakaye.

The committee has three weeks to submit its report to the government, the statement added, urging people of the community and every party involved to cooperate with the committee and give peace a chance.

The violence in Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo fortnight ago over hijab use by Muslim girls claimed one life while many other people sustained injuries.

