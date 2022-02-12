The Kwara State government has sent a delegation to Ijagbo, Oyun local government area to persuade both parties in the hijab crisis to embrace peace and respect government’s lawful directive.

The delegation led by the secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Jibril, commiserated with the people on the aftermath of the controversy at the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in which one person died and others were injured.

Jibril, who delivered Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq’s message, charged the people to live peacefully and harmoniously to prevent recurrence of the ugly situation.

He advised against reprisals which would only lead to a cycle of violence and damage to the economy of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jibril added that the crisis would have been averted if those involved had obeyed the rules and regulations in Kwara State public schools on the use of hijab for willing Muslim students.

The SSG prayed for the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Places visited were the palace of Onijagbo of Ijagbo, Muslim and Christian communities, families of the deceased as well as the injured at the hospital.

The government also extended cash support to those affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the delegation at the palace on behalf of the Onijagbo, the Olora of Ijagbo, High Chief Mudashir Ajiboye, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for sending the delegation and promised that they will continue to prevail on their subjects for peaceful coexistence.

He said the people of Ijagbo had a long history of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.