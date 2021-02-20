By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State government has directed the immediate closure of some grant-aided schools in Ilorin, the state capital, pending resolution of the hijab question in the schools.

The affected schools are C&S College; ST. Anthony College; ECWA School; Surulere Baptist Secondary School; Bishop Smith Secondary School; CAC Secondary School; St. Barnabas Secondary School; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School; and St. James Secondary School all in Ilorin.

The closure was announced by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Adeosun, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

The statement read in part: “The closure order came just as a government committee comprising representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities met in Ilorin to iron out differences between the two communities.

“Further communication will be issued to inform members of the public on the development. Government calls for calm and urges parents and religious leaders to avoid actions or comments that may further split the two communities.”