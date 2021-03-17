ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin |

The Kwara State government has ordered the reopening of the 10 Secondary schools that were shut down over the hijab controversy, even as the government’s peacebuilding efforts continue.

The government announced the reopening of the schools in a statement released last night and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun.

The statement reads in part:” The government is convinced that its policy to allow willingMuslim schoolgirls to wear their hijab in public schools will lead to sustainable peace and communal harmony anchored on mutual respect and understanding.

“This path to mutual respect, understanding, and peace with regards to hijaab had long been adopted in all of northern Nigeria and many states in the Southwest such as Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo States.

“As the students resume normal classes, the government took special notice of the plight of those of them preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and hereby directs affected schools to hold at least two-hour extra lessons for all the intending candidates after school hours daily.

The government will provide light lunch for the students until the beginning of their exams while teachers allotted for the extra coaching will get stipends for their efforts.