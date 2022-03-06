Muslim Parents Forum, International School, Ibadan (MPF ISI-UI) has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for the newly approved (optional) dress code for women in Police, saying is an approval of hijab use among Muslim women in the force.

The forum’s Chairman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun expressed hope for a better Nigeria, where full rights to manifestation of citizens’ religious beliefs would be achieved soon.

According to him, the operational word – optional, resonates with beliefs and demands at the ISI Muslim Parents Forum and other fora that uniforms should not be used to exclude adherents of the Islamic faith from aspiring to quality education or any legitimate employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balogun who is also the Chairman, Coalition of Muslim Groups for Hijab Rights felt vindicated that the struggle of the group did not only have divine support, but also resonates with human rational thinking.

“This gesture, like earlier ones by different Schools of Nursing in different parts of Nigeria as well as Nigerian Air Force schools, has put paid to the feeble and infantile argument in some quarters that the Hijab and official uniforms are mutually exclusive.

“While, we wish to appreciate the Inspector General of Police and the entire management of the Nigerian Police for taking this important step at actualising an important constitutional provision, we also want to call on the managements of other uniform-wearing institutions in the country to tread the same path of honour as the Police management.

“As for us at the ISI Muslim Parents Forum, we are further encouraged by this constitutional and rational act by the number one law enforcement agency in the country to continue demanding for our daughters’ rights to use their Hijab along with their uniforms within and outside the school premises without molestation”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged all well-meaning individuals to continue to support the Forum to achieve this legitimate and noble cause.