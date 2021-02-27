ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Proprietors of grant- aided mission schools have appealed to the Kwara State government to return the schools to ther owners.

President, All Baptist Schools, Rev. Victor Adebayo Dada made the demand while addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

Dada said the return of the schools to the proprietors would forestall unnecessary trespass capable of leading to break down of law and other in the state.

He rejected the approval of use of hijab in the mission grant- aided schools to guard against discrimination in the schools and urged Christians to have a day for prayers and fasting for God’s intervention

Dada, however, appreciated the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for having a good interactive session with religious leaders towards resolving the issue.

A university don, Prof (Bishop) AFunmilayo Adesanya-Davies has also decried the state government’s approval for the use of hijab in mission grant-aided schools.