By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin
Proprietors of grant- aided mission schools have appealed to the Kwara State government to return the schools to ther owners.
President, All Baptist Schools, Rev. Victor Adebayo Dada made the demand while addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital.
Dada said the return of the schools to the proprietors would forestall unnecessary trespass capable of leading to break down of law and other in the state.
He rejected the approval of use of hijab in the mission grant- aided schools to guard against discrimination in the schools and urged Christians to have a day for prayers and fasting for God’s intervention
Dada, however, appreciated the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for having a good interactive session with religious leaders towards resolving the issue.
A university don, Prof (Bishop) AFunmilayo Adesanya-Davies has also decried the state government’s approval for the use of hijab in mission grant-aided schools.
Adesanya-Davies said, “If that must be done, then, they should also approve the scalfs for Christian girls for uniformity. But it wasn’t so in the beginning. We never differentiated ourselves. If they insist in Kwara it’s okay . It will help them to distinguish who is a Christian or Muslim and outrightly divide the class into two and distinguish themselves so be it! But it is evil segregating the poor children so early in life. Its definitely sewing, seeds, of discord.”