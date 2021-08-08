The government of Oyo State has announced Tuesday, August 10, 2021 as a public holiday, to commemorate and celebrate the beginning of new Islamic year, 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1443 AH.

This is contained in a circular letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, made available to journalists in Ibadan, on Friday.

The circular, dated August 6, 2021 and signed by the SSG, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, was titled: “Declaration of Work-free Day To Mark Hijrah 1443 AH.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular reads in part: “Gov. Seyi Makinde, enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.”