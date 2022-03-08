The Hijrah Council of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter and the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) have praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alikali Baba for approving the use of hijab for willing female policemen.

The Amir of the Hijrah Council, Prof Badmus Yusuf and the national coordinator of MMWG, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim gave the commendation in separate statements issued in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Yusuf said the Hijrah Council appreciated the gesture of the IGP more because it is coming at a time the global community is recognising the use of hijab, especially the forces in the western world.

He added that the development means that, “The IGP is living up to the global standard, by gallantly putting Nigeria on the global map of countries that understand and recognize the fundamental human right of Muslim women.”

While appealing to the Muslim women in the Force to make the best out of the opportunity by being modest, professional and promoting the interest of the country, Yusuf also encouraged them not to shy away, feel intimidated, or feel inferior in the utilisation of hijab while in uniform.

He, however, implored individuals, groups and religious bodies castigating the IGP for being modest to rethink and reduce their bigotry, adding that, the use of hijab by Muslim women is compulsory regardless of their profession.

On his part, the national coordinator of the MMWG, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim described the police chief’s decision as “right step in the right direction.”

Ibrahim said the new dress code for women in the police now ranked the Nigeria police with its counterparts the world-over.

“If in the US army and British police the rights of women in those services are not violated and hijab is allowed in those countries, any antagonism of this newly improved police optional uniform by anybody no matter his status is ill-motivated, rebellious and highly condemnable,” he added.